Officials: Colorado snowpack poised for drought recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials say Colorado’s snowpack this year could recover the state’s hydrological system following last year’s drought.

The Gazette reports federal data shows the snowpack in the state’s southwest corner at 19.5 inches, 220% of the median snowpack Tuesday.

Colorado Climate Center climatologist Becky Bolinger says the state’s soil, reservoirs, rivers and streams could likely see recovery following the snow and cold that arrived in February and March.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hydrologist Greg Smith says the Upper Colorado River Basin is seeing encouraging conditions, and the Upper San Juan River Basin experienced its third wettest March on record this year.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 15% of the state is abnormally dry and less than 1% is in moderate drought.