Jeep lovers show support for Kendrick Castillo during procession

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Hundreds of Jeep lovers showed their support for Kendrick Castillo on Wednesday, by joining his procession down South Colorado Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

Castillo was a Jeep enthusiast, according to his family. More than 240 Jeeps joined in on the teen's procession.

"All these jeeps out here today represent him,” said Laura Adams, who drove her Jeep in from Denver. “It’s a way for the Jeep community to give back and to say thank you”.

Drivers came in from all over the state. Some traveled from Eagle, Silt, Colorado Springs and beyond.

"The overall community is really tight,” said Jeff Prak, who helped organize part of the effort. “Ultimately the [Castillo] family invited us to do this. And that’s why we’re here today”.

This was the first time the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office led a procession for a civilian. It's also likely the first time a procession they held was 'Jeep themed'.