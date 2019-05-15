× DPD: Suspect in fatal Five Points shooting arrested

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead in Five Points Friday.

DPD said Wednesday that Kalvin Thompson, 33, was apprehended and is being held for first-degree murder.

Police said they have not yet released a photo of Thompson due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Welton Street Friday night.

DPD has not spoken about the circumstances that led to the shooting. Thompson’s arrest affidavit is currently sealed.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.