Family wants DougCo School District to allow student to use THC nasal spray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A Douglas County family is fighting to get the county's school district to allow their son to bring THC nasal spray to school.

The spray is designed to stop seizures. Benjamin Wann's family described it as a life-saving medication.

However, the Douglas County School District prohibits the spray.

Wann attends Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch. He suffers from epileptic seizures.

On Tuesday night, the Problem Solvers were there when Wann and his parents told the Douglas County School Board his nasal spray containing THC could stop a seizure and save his life.

The family fears allergic reactions to more traditional medications.

"There’s nothing in an ambulance. There’s nothing in the school. They have nothing in the cabinet to protect our child. And he’s got doctor's notes saying this is his medicine. This is what he needs," said Brad Wann, Benjamin's father.

Colorado law allows districts to decide whether to permit medical marijuana products.

But Wednesday, a Douglas County Board of Education spokesperson told the Problem Solvers the district still will “not allow medical marijuana on school grounds... and that staff will continue to monitor any changes in state and federal law that impact the matter."

The district said a primary caregiver is allowed on campus to administer medical marijuana.

Brad Wann says no federal laws are being broken, saying his son's medicine is fully protected.

Benjamin will continue carrying the nasal to school.

So far, only the Eagle County School District allows medical marijuana. Staff members there are allowed to administer the drug.

The Wann family says they will continue fighting until the school board changes its policy.