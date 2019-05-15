× CU Boulder police looking for man who exposed himself to 7-year-old girl

BOULDER, Colo. — A man exposed himself to a young girl on undeveloped University of Colorado Boulder land Wednesday night, according to campus police.

The University of Colorado Police Department said via Facebook that the incident happened at South Campus, which is about 2 miles southeast of the main Boulder campus.

“A mother and her daughter were on a trail on South Campus when the daughter rounded a bend before her mom. There, the daughter saw a man who turned towards her and lowered his shorts and lifted his shirt. The man was inappropriately touching himself,” police said.

When the girl turned to go back to her mother, the man ran southwest toward a neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He has no facial hair, short hair of unknown color and a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue writing as well as shorts during the alleged exposure.

Police did not say exactly when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CU Boulder police: 303-492-6666.