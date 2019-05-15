Charges filed in case of teenage rugby player shot, killed in front of Centennial home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- New information was released Wednesday in the case of an 18-year-old rugby player who attended Cherokee Trail High School who was shot and killed last week outside of his Centennial home. Lloyd Chavez IV died May 8.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Kenneth Gallegos was charged in district court with multiple counts, including first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. According to witness statements in his arrests affidavit, Gallegos is one of four teenagers, including one girl and three boys, who set up a meeting with Chavez at his house saying they wanted to buy vaping products. However, their alleged intent was to rob him.

In court papers, a teenage girl told investigators the plan was to take the vaping juice from Chavez and drive off.

The girl said one of the teenage boys had a gun.

"They were going to scare Lloyd. They were not going to shoot him," the affidavit states.

However, when the meet up happened, there was a confrontation and Chavez was shot.

Court papers say that at the hospital, before his death, Chavez was asked who shot him. He stated, “Kenny.”

But the teenage girl says it was not Gallegos. She says it was one of the other boys in the car that night.

The other three teens are expected to be charged in district court at the Arapahoe County Justice Center as soon as Thursday.