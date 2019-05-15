× Broncos FIT 7K Fort Collins – 6/29 (register today!)

What: Broncos FIT 7K Fort Collins

When: Saturday, June 29, 2019 08:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Ft. Collins (click for map)

FOX31 is thrilled to support the Broncos FIT 7K in Fort Collins coming up this June. Join thousands of others as they take on a fun-filled 7K in beautiful Fort Collins!

There is no better way to get ready for the Broncos 7K Denver on September 1 than by running the pre-cursor to the annual Labor Day Weekend event. Participants will start the run/walk at The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Ft. Collins and make their way around the grounds of the iconic Anheuser-Busch brewery and will be greeted at the finish line by Broncos cheerleaders and players! Those who participate will receive a Broncos FIT runner hat, Broncos FIT cooler towel, Personalized bib (register by June 15 to receive), complimentary snacks and water. All Broncos 7K Fort Collins participants will also receive a $10 off code for the Broncos FIT 7K Denver!

Event schedule:

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open

7:00 a.m. – 7K Packet Pick-Up & Registration Opens

8:15 a.m. – 7K Packet Pick-Up & Registration Concludes

8:15 a.m. – Pre-Run Programming

8:30 a.m. – 7K Start (waves to be released every 3 minutes)

For more information and to register, click here.