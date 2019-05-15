× Bella Boutique’s one of a Kind Fashion

DENVER – Bella Boutique is a non-profit organization helping teens go to prom without the high price tag. The organization was created in 2014 to provide free prom gowns, shoes and more for teens in financial need through a personal shopping experience in a beautiful space.

The boutique receives so many great gowns that are not all formal enough for prom or homecoming, so once a year Bella Boutique puts on an annual sale, selling the casual dresses to help Bella Boutique continue to provide services to students in the community.

The spring sale is this Saturday and the cost is free.

What: Bella Boutique Spring Sale

When (day and time): Saturday, May 18, 2019 – 10am-5pm

Where: 855 Wyandot St, Denver (I-25 and 8th Ave)

Cost: free to attend