80s continue ahead of storm system Friday and Saturday

DENVER -- High temperatures will reach about 83 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Wednesday with lots of sunshine and a 10% chance of an afternoon gusty thunderstorm.

The mountains start sunny, then watch for isolated afternoon rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s as the snowmelt continues.

A large Pacific storm system pushes cloud cover into Colorado on Thursday. Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s.

The storm moves in on Friday. Highs drop about 10 degrees with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms are possible across the far eastern Plains. The mountains can expect higher chances for rain and snow along with cooler temperatures.

The storm continues Saturday with a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms across the Front Range.

Highs drop another 10 degrees into the 60s and chances for mountain snow continue with 1-4 inch grand totals. This is not a major snow event.

It will be dry and sunny on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Another storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday with a 10- to 20-degree temperature drop and a chance for rain across the Front Range.

The mountains could see 1-6 inches of snow accumulation.

