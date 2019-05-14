Community gathers to remember STEM shooting hero Kendrick Castillo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- About 2,000 people filled a church to honor Kendrick Castillo, the student killed while trying to stop one of two gunmen at his school.

Robots were lined up outside Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch as people entered in recognition of 18-year-old Castillo's love of robotics.

Hundreds of Jeeps took part in the procession to the celebration of Castillo's life. Castillo loved his Jeep and off-roading and was a member of his school's robotics club with a passing for tinkering.

A kayak was on the stage along with a photo of a Jeep and two sports jackets.

His father said it was no surprise to him and his wife that their only son did what he had to do that day.

Echoing other speakers, John Castillo told those gathered to be more like his son, and put love and compassion first to carry on his life's message.

"We're all filled up with the good stuff. What you choose to do with it is really up to you," he said. "We love you and thank you for loving our son."

Castillo said to help others, people need to sit down with those who are struggling and spend time with them.

Following his own advice, Castillo offered to help any of people gathered in the church with anything they need to recover from the shooting.

In true Castillo fashion, Kendrick's parents thought about everyone else when crafting the details of the service.

The Castillos are a traditional Catholic family, but made the service nondenominational so everyone could feel comfortable.

