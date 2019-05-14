Hundreds of Jeeps take part in special procession for STEM School hero Kendrick Castillo

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A procession was held Wednesday before a service honoring Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office led its first procession for a civilian.

“We wanted to honor the Castillo family and honor Kendrick,” said Chris Washburn, patrol administrative lieutenant for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Castillo demonstrated the kind of courage it would expect to see from its own deputies in the line of duty — going above and beyond for the community.

“He’s a high school kid that didn’t think about his own safety, but thought about the safety of his classmates and took some action. It’s horrific that that cost him his life, but he’s truly a hero in our eyes,” Washburn said.

Hundreds of Jeeps participated in the procession, as Castillo loved the vehicles and off-roading, according to friends.

Catherine Fanaro helped rally the Jeep community in Colorado to join the procession — with the blessing of the Castillo family.

“We decided it would be best if we could support the family however we can. Because Kendrick’s a Jeeper — was a Jeeper — he’s family to us too,” Fanaro said.

“This is the best way we can show that we support and really stand behind them. We feel for their loss and we just want to rally around them,” Fanaro said.

There were also about 30 motorcycle officers from across the Denver metro area.

