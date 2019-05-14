Some northwest metro residents complain about RTD G Line noise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- RTD recently opened the G Line, which connects Wheat Ridge and Arvada to much of the metro area by commuter rail via Union Station.

Quiet zones are established in some residential areas, but some degree of noise -- including crossing bells -- is necessary to maintain safety.

Some who live near the tracks say the crossing bells are becoming difficult to bear.

“I have a little bit of a hearing problem, but I can sure hear that bell," said Morton Stinnette, who has lived in Arvada since the 1950s. He said that while he generally likes the changes he's seen in the area over the years, the G Line noise now has him sleeping in his basement.

Mike Meader of RTD tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers it’s important to understand how quiet zones work.

"When you hear the (term) quiet zone, people think the means it’s quiet. What it means is the horns don’t blare on the trains," Meader said. "Sometimes, the horns will blare if the driver or operator sees a need to do that.”

Safety regulations require crossing bells, flashing lights and gates where train tracks cross over streets.

Many who travel by train say the noise is a small price to pay for the convenience of RTD stops near residential areas.

Real estate agent Luca Baud of Madison & Company Properties said property values often increase in areas with close proximity to RTD train routes, especially in Lakewood and Golden.