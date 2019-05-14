Ohio teen loses more than 100 pounds while walking to school every day

CANTON, Ohio — An Ohio teenager is getting a very well-deserved shout-out after an incredible weight loss.

The Canton City School District posted on Facebook about McKinley Senior High School student Michael Watson’s journey.

The school said after years of being overweight, Michael “took matters into his own hands. He adopted a healthier lifestyle of eating and exercise by taking the road less traveled.”

The school said Michael walked to school every day — no matter the weather conditions — his sophomore, junior and senior years.

Michael lost 115 pounds during the process.

The school said Michael is now looking forward to graduating and working full time.