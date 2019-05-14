Noodles has the new Zucchetti

Posted 11:18 am, May 14, 2019, by

Are you looking for a delicious way to eat healthier?  Noodles has you covered. Noodles executive chef Nick Graff came on the show to make their new limited-time-only dish, Zucchetti in white wine garlic sauce with balsamic chicken. To find a Noodles and company near you go to Noodles.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.