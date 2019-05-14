× No jail time for man guilty of breaking into, burglarizing and vandalizing Capitol building

DENVER — Court records show Elias Dominguez, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of second-degree burglary after a breaking into and vandalizing the Capitol building.

A Denver District judge handed down a deferred sentence and two years probation, with all associated court and probation costs waived.

Colorado State Patrol said at the time of the Jan. 27 break-in that Dominguez entered the Capitol through a faulty security door and broke several bust sculptures, glass display cabinets, chairs and signage.

According to an affidavit, Dominguez cut himself on glass and left blood evidence behind. He was in the building for about three hours.

Investigators said they found Dominguez’s jacket inside the building that included a message with his name on it.

The Denver Police Department handled the investigation that led to Dominguez’s arrest.

New surveillance video obtained Tuesday shows the incident, including Dominguez smashing sculptures: