More than 63 million Americans are enrolled in medicare, and this year more than a third of ALL enrollees selected Medicare Advantage Plans.  Dr. Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare, discusses how you can make the most of your medicare coverage.

