Loved ones of 18-year-old killed in Aurora hit-and-run ask for help finding driver

AURORA, Colo. -- The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora is hoping the public can help them track down the driver.

Eighteen-year-old Adolfo Perez was walking home Saturday when he was struck and killed in the 14700 block of Smith Road. The driver sped away and left him to die.

Makayle Saenz was Perez's girlfriend.

"He's my other half and they just took him and left him like nothing," said Saenz.

Saenz and Perez's sister, Carina, are now filled with both sadness and anger.

"I can't sleep without hate in my heart. I'm just so angry and I know that's not good," Carina said.

Carina says her brother was so much more than a brother. Their mother died when Adolfo was just 6 years old and Carina was just 4 years old.

"We struggled together. We really did struggle," she said.

However, Adolfo and Carina got through every obstacle in their lives together.

"Now, every time I suffer, he won't be here. He was always there," said Carina, fighting back tears.

Carina says her brother always talked about the day he'd be reunited with his mother in heaven, so she says she's not surprised he passed away on Mother's Day weekend.

"I think he's obviously with our mom now and I know he's happy, but we're suffering," Carina said.

It's a life taken far too soon by a driver still at large.

"I just want them to own up to what they did. Eventually, they're going to find out. It may not be now. It may not be in a year. It may not be in two years, but eventually, they're going to find out," said Saenz.

Aurora police say they do not have information about a possible suspect, but they are asking any with information to contact them.

APD can be reached at: 303-739-6000.

Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.