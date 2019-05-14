Local Colorado Teacher wins the CMA Teacher of Excellence Award

DENVER – Teachers go above and beyond in the classroom for our students. One teacher from Arvada West has done just that and he was recognized by the Country Music Association Foundation.

Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School Head Choir Director was one of ten CMA Foundation National Music Teacher of Excellence Award recipient. Maunu attend the CMA Awards show in Nashville and got to mingle with some of country music top artists.

Chris stopped by our studio to show off his medal and talk about his star studded evening at the CMA.