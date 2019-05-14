Hancock endorsed by Hickenlooper, Webb; Giellis endorsed by Tate, Calderon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The runoff election in Denver intensified Tuesday with dueling campaign events.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock, who is seeking a third term, is fighting for his political life against Jamie Giellis in the June 4 election.

Battle of Endorsements in Denver Mayors Race. Who would you want to have on your side??” Runoff is June 4th #copolitics #coleg #denver pic.twitter.com/PSJWLHQFvH — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 14, 2019

Hancock hosted former Denver mayors Wellington Webb and John Hickenlooper for a morning event at Civic Center Park. Hickenlooper took a break from the presidential campaign trail for the event.

"I've made no secret for my enthusiasm of Michael Hancock for Denver's mayor," Hickenlooper said.

"He understands Denver -- he is not a Johnny-come-lately to the city," Webb said of Hancock.

Giellis similarly held her own endorsement event.

Penfield Tate and Lisa Calderon, two former mayoral candidates who combined for more than 30 percent of the vote last week, endorsed Giellis.

"It is about what is in the best interest of Denver," Calderon said.

"I'm pleased to be here for this new beginning," Tate added.

Now: Lisa Calderon discusses how @jamiefordenver could be first female mayor - and that how Giellis has promised a diverse cabinet #copolitics pic.twitter.com/sP7pBXWufa — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 14, 2019

During both events, speakers took swipes at opposing candidates.

At the Hancock event, Webb and Hickenlooper questioned Giellis' experience and how she was against Initiative 300 but now supports a repeal of the homeless camping ban.

Meanwhile, at the Giellis event, Tate questioned federal investigations into development projects under Hancock's leadership while Calderon criticized the budget of the city which she believes favors administrators.