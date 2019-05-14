Forecast: More 80-degree temperatures on the way for Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures were in the high 70s and low 80s Tuesday afternoon across the Front Range. There will be a 10-percent chance for isolated showers and storms along the Front Range and eastern Plains Tuesday night.

Temperatures will hit the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions. Our average high temperature for mid-May in Denver is about 70 degrees.

Storm chances and cooler temperatures move in on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the 70s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday with a 20-percent chance of storms each afternoon.

Sunday will be dry with a high temperature of 68 degrees.

A storm system moves in Monday of next week bringing cooler and wetter weather.

