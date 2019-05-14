Colorado ranked as 10th-best state to live despite having No. 1 economy

DENVER — Colorado ranked as the 10th best state to live, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings that were released on Tuesday.

For the third consecutive year, Colorado’s economy ranked first in the country, according to the rankings.

The report looks at 71 metrics across eight categories. Colorado’s overall ranking dropped because it didn’t fare as well in infrastructure (eighth), education (11th), health care (12th), opportunity (28th), fiscal stability (29th), crime and corrections (29th) and natural environment (31st).

The natural environment ranking was low based on a No. 44 ranking in air and water quality and being 20th in pollution.

Colorado also ranked 10th last year and it was No. 9 in the study’s inaugural year in 2017.