City of Denver asks for public input on new ‘high comfort’ bike lanes

DENVER -- The city of Denver is asking for the public's input on eight "high comfort" bike lanes scheduled to be built in 2020.

The eight bike lanes are funded by the Elevate Denver Bond, approved by voters in 2017. The bond will put $18 million toward 125 miles of bike lanes over the next five years.

The city says the latest eight "high comfort" bikes lanes are seen as the "future backbones of the bike network," ensuring the bike network is better connected to schools, parks, trails, transit and existing bike facilities.

The following bike lanes are scheduled to be built in 2020:

Green Valley Ranch Road from Tower to Picadilly Roads

Clayton Street from 40th to 52nd Avenues

South Marion Street, East Virginia to East Bayaud Avenues

North Crown Boulevard from East Albrook Drive to East 56th Avenue

City Park Esplanade from 16th to 17th Avenues

East Princeton Avenue from Eastmoor to Tamarac Drives

West 23rd Avenue from Speer to Federal Boulevards

Central Park Boulevard from Montview Boulevard to 36th Avenue

The public can weigh in both via an online forum on the city's website and public meetings. The schedule for public meetings is posted here.