Bill expanding opioid treatment signed into law by Gov. Polis

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bipartisan opioid treatment bill at the Crossroads Treatment Clinic Tuesday morning.

The Expand Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) pilot program bill allocates $5 million in funding through marijuana tax dollars over two years to expand the program to 10 additional high-need counties.

In Pueblo County, MAT services increased from 99 clients treated in 2017 to 691 clients in 2018.

Routt County, which had no services for MAT clients in 2017, provided MAT services to 60 clients in 2018.

“The opioid crisis has devastated families and communities across southern Colorado, and I am proud to be here today to expand a program we know can help people successfully overcome addiction and lead better lives,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia.

The bill also shifts the responsibility to administer the MAT program from the college of nursing to the center for research into substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery support strategies.