Aurora police seek leads in fatal hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is looking for any suspect information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

The male victim, according to APD, was walking in the eastbound lane of Smith Road when he was struck at some point before police responded just after midnight.

It happened in the 14700 block of Smith Road and police have no leads on the case; they are asking the public to step forward with any details on the fatality.

The Adams County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police said this is the fourth auto-pedestrian accident this year and the second fatality. APD has investigated a total of 11 traffic fatalities so far in 2019.