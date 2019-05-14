Man found dead inside vehicle in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers are investigating the death as a homicide after responding to East 16th Avenue and Alton Street about 7:30 p.m., one block north of East Colfax Avenue and two blocks east of Yosemite Street.

Police said the man is in his 30s and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified. No suspect information was released, but police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6090 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.