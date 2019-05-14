× Aurora West College Prep principal resigns after revelations she delayed reporting threat

AURORA, Colo. — A school investigation has found that the principal of an Aurora high school waited up to an hour to report threats allegedly made by an armed administrator.

Sentinel Colorado reported Tuesday that a district audit found that after Aurora West College Preparatory Academy principal Taisiya Tselolikhin reported dean Tushar Rae’s threats to school security on April 3 she refused to have the school’s perimeter secured because she didn’t want to make a scene.

According to court documents, she and Rae were romantically involved and had been involved in two domestic violence incidents.

Law enforcement investigators allege that Rae took a handgun from his waistband and placed it between him and the principal, saying he didn’t want to hurt her but was going to shoot the knee caps off two administrators.

Tselolikhin’s resignation was effective April 22, 2019.

A spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it does not currently have a case with Tselolikhin.