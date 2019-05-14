‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn revealed as gay, gets married in new episode

LOS ANGELES — A character on the PBS children’s show “Arthur” was revealed as gay in a recent episode titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”

Mr. Ratburn has played Arthur’s teacher since the show first aired in 1996.

According to FOX4 Dallas, Mr. Ratburn’s sexuality had never been mentioned until Monday’s episode, in which he married another male character.

However, the word “gay” was never mentioned in the episode, which was not about Mr. Ratburn coming out as gay. Instead, it hinted that the teacher had been in a relationship throughout the show, FOX4 reports.

Jane Lynch was a guest star in the episode. The lesbian actress was the voice of Mr. Ratburn’s demanding sister who was helping him plan the wedding.

According to FOX4, PBS KIDS said in a statement that diversity and representation are important parts of their programming:

“PBS KIDS programs are designed to reflect the diversity of communities across the nation. We believe it is important to represent the wide array of adults in the lives of children who look to PBS KIDS every day.”

"It's a brand new world!" 'Arthur' character Mr. Ratburn came out as gay and got married in the new season premiere https://t.co/npEdxBJbUc pic.twitter.com/KO38QbztcZ — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2019

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis congratulated the fictional couple via Twitter: