Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to be open for extended weekend in June, might add more

Posted 10:25 am, May 14, 2019

Skiing at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. (Photo: Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin)

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — The weather is starting to get warmer, but that doesn’t mean ski and snowboard season is winding down.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Tuesday that it will extend its season beyond June 2, marking the longest season in the state.

The popular ski area on the west side of Loveland Pass will remain open seven days a week until June 2, then open for the weekend of June 7-9.

If conditions remain good, Arapahoe Basin might open for additional weekends after that. There is no time frame for when that announcement will be made.

The ski area is 82% open with beginner to expert trails available. All lifts are still running.

