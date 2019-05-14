× American Stroke Month

DENVER – Did you know that about 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke every year? In fact, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, it’s also the fifth leading cause of death right here in Colorado and the second-leading cause of death worldwide.

May is American Stroke Month and the American Heart Association are encouraging people to learn the acronym F.A.S.T to remember the most common signs of stroke: F-face drooping, A-arm weakness, S-speech difficulty, T-time to call 9-1-1.

You can also help by being apart of the Denver Heart & Stroke Walk that is taking place this June 1 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. This event is its largest local fundraiser of the year and Channel 2 is a proud television partner.

There’s still time to participate in the walk, just log on to the website at http://www.denverheartwalk.org.

What: American Stroke Month (awareness month) and Denver Heart & Stroke Walk

When (day and time): Stroke Month is May and the Heart & Stroke Walk is June 1

Where: The Heart & Stroke Walk is at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Cost: The Heart Walk and Survivor Mile are free, but fundraising is encouraged. The cost for the competitive 5K is $50 and the cost for yoga is $50.