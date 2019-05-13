Warmer temperatures this week with larger storm system for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A more normal spring week is shaping up with dry mornings and 10% to 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms from Monday to Thursday.

Highs will reach 75 to 80 degrees each day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains start dry each day with 10% to 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms/rain/snow.

Highs will be in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

The change comes on Friday and Saturday when a large storm system barrels in from the Pacific.

Temperatures drop 20 degrees and rain and snow are likely in the mountains and a 20% to 40% chance of rain across the Front Range.

There will be 1-4 inches of snow accumulation above 10,000 feet between Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins stay well above freezing through Sunday, so planting appears to be in the clear.

The chance of precipitation drops on Sunday.

Another wave of moisture rolls through Colorado early next week.

