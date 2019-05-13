Top 3 finishers in Denver’s Mayoral Election team up to defeat Hancock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Jamie Giellis, Penfield Tate, and Lisa Calderon are teaming up to defeat incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock in the June 4 runoff election.

Giellis, who will go head to head against Hancock in the runoff, announced Monday that Tate and Calderon will endorse her campaign on Tuesday.

A rally is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the City and County building.

“I do not make this decision lightly. I believe our unified platform and leadership coalition will bring justice and equity to Public Safety, Housing and Homelessness, Human Services and Community Partnerships,” said Lisa Calderón, a former candidate who received over 30,000 votes said.

“Endorsing Jamie Giellis was the most appropriate path for me," said Penfield Tate. "United, we can address the need for accessible, ethical and transparent leadership. The time for change is now."

Giellis, Tate, and Calderon received a majority of votes in the May 7th election.

Hancock brushed off the news at an endorsement event of his own Monday.

The Calderon and Penfield announcement coming right in the middle of Hancock rolling out his endorsements in Denver #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/Rx45WSxkAP — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 13, 2019

"There is nothing to be nervous about," Hancock told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

Hancock said he believes voters who voted for Calderon and Tate won't necessarily vote for Giellis because they are endorsing her.

"I believe they have their independent mind in terms of what they are looking for," Hancock added.

Hancock has had a flurry of endorsements of his own from major Democrats -- including Congressman Ed Perlmutter, Senator Michael Bennet, and former Governor John Hickenlooper.

Even Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg posted a video:

Our friend, @Hickenlooper stopped by our watch party tonight and is reminding everyone to keep working hard to reelect Mayor Hancock! Donate here: https://t.co/5KLf46alvN pic.twitter.com/C1SpB10Ndk — Hancock for Denver (@HancockforDen) May 8, 2019

Thank you so much for your support, @MichaelBennet! Mayor Hancock is honored to call you a friend and we're excited to see what the future has in store. If you're ready to join us, let's knock some doors: https://t.co/rKSqfxhjxM pic.twitter.com/HT9IawnV7u — Hancock for Denver (@HancockforDen) May 6, 2019