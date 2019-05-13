× Students ‘leave their legacy’ with a Senior Prank

LAFAYETTE — As part of their Senior Prank, seniors at Peak To Peak Charter School in Lafayette decided to leave their legacy in a unique way.

“So I’ve asked them to leave a legacy. Something memorable. And apparently it stuck,” said Kyle Mathews, school principal.

Mathews is known for reminding students to ‘leave your legacy’ at every school event.

“We found a quote that our principal repeats over and over again — in all the assemblies we go to — which is ‘leave your legacy’,” said Jacob Dong, a senior.

Inspired by the quote, Dong decided to order 10,000 business cards with the quote printed on them.

He distributed thousands of cards to his fellow seniors, who then tucked them in every nook and cranny they could find in the school.

“Ya know I’m going to leave them, I think it’s pretty funny,” Principal Mathews said. “I hope they walk away with a sense of pride. What they’ve done here”.