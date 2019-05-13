Pete Contos, founder of famous Denver restaurants dies at 85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Whether you knew Pete Contos or not, you definitely know his restaurants.

The best-known: “Pete’s Kitchen,” on East Colfax, is a late-night favorite for many Denverites.

Sunday, Contos, the man behind six iconic restaurants, passed away.

Family and friends say he died after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Contos was 85.

His family released the family statement:

To our friends and family,

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Pete Contos. Pete was a pillar of strength and optimism in the Denver community, recognizing opportunity where others missed it and investing with blood, sweat, tears and laughter into his life work. The restaurant community in Denver would not be what it is today, and none of us would be who we are today, were it not for the love, passion and dedication that Pete brought with him every day.

We want to thank our amazing community for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and words of kindness as we process our sadness and celebrate the life of this amazing man. We know that his difference is felt across Denver, and his legacy lives on in his family, his friends, and the iconic establishments which bear his name. Pete will be missed, but he will not be forgotten.

Sincerely,

Liz Contos and Family