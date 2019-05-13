New recall effort looks to remove Rep. Sullivan, a red flag supporter, from office

Posted 4:15 pm, May 13, 2019, by

DENVER — The recall effort is intensifying in Colorado.

On Monday, the Colorado Secretary of State, approved a petition to collect signatures to recall Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Arapahoe). They’ll need over 10,000 signatures to force a recall election.

Sullivan was a main sponsor of the new “Red Flag Law” in Colorado. Sullivan went viral on the internet regarding his support for the bill. Sullivan lost his son Alex in the Aurora theatre shooting.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a pro second amendment group in Colorado, had teased recalls earlier on social media.

The controversial legislation would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat.

If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

Former Rep. Rochelle (D-Greeley) was facing a recall election. She abruptly resigned over the weekend ending those recall efforts.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.