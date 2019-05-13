New recall effort looks to remove Rep. Sullivan, a red flag supporter, from office

DENVER — The recall effort is intensifying in Colorado.

On Monday, the Colorado Secretary of State, approved a petition to collect signatures to recall Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Arapahoe). They’ll need over 10,000 signatures to force a recall election.

The Elections Division at the Colorado Secretary of State's office has approved the petition format to recall Representative Tom Sullivan in Colorado House District 37. More information is available here: https://t.co/Mq1qwbBEhm. — Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) May 13, 2019

Sullivan was a main sponsor of the new “Red Flag Law” in Colorado. Sullivan went viral on the internet regarding his support for the bill. Sullivan lost his son Alex in the Aurora theatre shooting.

POWERFUL VIDEO: I asked Rep Tom Sullivan, who lost a son in the Aurora Theatre Shooting, if he was upset there were no Republicans at his Extreme Risk Protection Order Press Conference. His response eye opening #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/J3Lpf4Rmel — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 14, 2019

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a pro second amendment group in Colorado, had teased recalls earlier on social media.

The controversial legislation would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat.

If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

Rep. Galindo’s resignation is the first blow in a brutal series of recalls targeting scandal-ridden Democrats who voted for the deadly “Red Flag” gun confiscation bill. We will have more details tomorrow so be on the lookout! #RedFlagRecall #copolitics #coleg — Rocky Mtn Gun Owners (@RMGunOwners) May 13, 2019

Former Rep. Rochelle (D-Greeley) was facing a recall election. She abruptly resigned over the weekend ending those recall efforts.