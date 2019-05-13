Nearly 17 miles of Denver bike lanes will be constructed this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Get ready for more bike lanes in Denver. Nearly 17 miles of new bike lanes will be added along city streets this summer.

The additional lanes have Denverites asking if the development is a war on parking and if the new paths will make traffic congestion even worse.

Within five years, Denver hopes to install 125 miles of new bike lanes-- impacting virtually every neighborhood in the city. People like Nadia Brewster are excited about what’s to come. She depends on bikes.

“I usually ride my bike into RiNo for work,” Brewster said.

Her daily commute is a mixture of bike lanes, sidewalks and street riding. Soon, her trips to work will be almost entirely be on designated bike lanes.

“As the city makes biking more accessible, traffic will decrease,” Brewster said.

Her thought is more accessibility will lead to fewer cars on the road. But others strongly disagree—saying, as Denver grows and roads narrow for cyclists, congestion will only get worse.

The Elevate Denver Bond Program is setting aside $18 million to fund up to 50 of the 125 miles of new bike lanes, according to Denver Public Works.

Public meetings are scheduled this month for certain bike lanes that will be built next year.

Tuesday’s meeting is intended for a lane on South Marion Street between East Virginia and East Bayaud Avenues. That meeting will be held at the Washington Park Boathouse 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The schedule for upcoming meetings, seeking public input, can also be found here, http://www.denvergov.org/bikeprogram.