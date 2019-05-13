National Police Week: Honoring fallen officers in Washington

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers are in the nation’s capital to honor their fallen colleagues and support their surviving family members during National Police Week.

This year, that includes four Colorado officers: Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, El Paso County Deputy, Micah Flick, Las Animas County Sgt. Matthew Moreno and Littleton Police officer Kevin Denner.

Deborah Takahara is in Washington this week and will have reports on FOX31 Denver, Channel 2 and online.

