Man killed after hitting vehicles, crashing into light pole in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County early Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at West Ken Caryl Avenue and South Kendall Boulevard.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was in a 2005 Acura hatchback and hit six vehicles starting at Ken Caryl Avenue and South Pierce Street, then struck a light pole at Ken Caryl and Kendall.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. Investigators do not suspect alcohol use in the crash.

Traffic lights are flashing and there are some intersections with no lights, limiting traffic in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The name of the driver will be released later by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.