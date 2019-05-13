× Man charged with murder in beating death outside Denver strip club

DENVER — A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a man during an attack with a baseball outside a strip club, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Ryan Ashland has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Wendell Janis on April 28 during the attack on four people at PT’s Showclub at 1601 W. Evans Ave.

Ashland has also been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree assault and four counts of menacing.

Prosecutors allege that Ashland attacked the four people with a baseball bat. Three people were taken to Denver Health Medical Center with blunt-force injuries to their heads and bodies.

Janis died at the hospital. One person remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition. A third person suffered serious bodily injuries and has been discharged. The fourth victim suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Ashland’s next court appearance has been set for Thursday morning.