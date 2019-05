Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that more kids and adults are living with Arthritis in America than Breast Cancer... Diabetes... Alzheimer's and Autism combined? And the number of people expected to have doctor-diagnosed Arthritis by the year 2040 is more than 78 million. For Arthritis Awareness Month actor Clark Middleton says it's time to do something meaningful about America's number one disability. For more information go to Arthritis.org