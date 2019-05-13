Hundreds of parents voiced safety concerns at DougCo Commissioner’s meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Hundreds of concerned parents showed up to voice their concerns and ideas at a Douglas County Commissioners meeting Monday.

Six days after the deadly STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch, the commissioners offered to re-appropriate $10,000,000 in reserves for school safety and mental health services.

The issue will be addressed at the May 28 meeting. Once approved, the group will have to decide how to spend the money.

"Let’s just make a real change that our children can feel every single day when they go to school," one parent said.

"We’re scared to go to school, and we shouldn’t be scared to go to school," said high school student Mattysen Short.

There were a variety of ideas offered up including metal detectors, single points of entry, arming teachers or training parents, and mental health outreach programs.

There were clearly some conflicting points of view. The $10,000,000 cannot be used for personnel like school resource officers. That would need an additional funding source.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock said he wants to make sure schools are safe, “And it is impossible for me to that with the existing staffing that I have.”