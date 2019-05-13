Hot week ahead; temperatures will hit the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday will be hot in Denver with a forecast high temperature of 80 degrees. Denver's average high temperature for this time of the year is about 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 10 percent of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

The above average temperatures will continue for the next several days. High temperatures will hit the 80s again on Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions. We won't quite reach record territory but both days will be about 15 degrees above our average high temperature for this time of the year.

Afternoon storm chances and gusty winds arrive with a cold front on Friday. Temperatures will fall to the 70s on Friday and into the 60s for the weekend.

There will be a 20 percent for some isolated storms on Saturday with dry weather returning for Sunday.

