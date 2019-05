Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the Vision Council the average employed American will experience four eye-related pains or discomforts a day. The good news is that many eye health issues and symptoms can be detected. In honor of Healthy Vision Month... Dr. Justin Bazan, Optometrist and medical adviser to the Vision Council and Ashley Mills, CEO of the Vision Council share the importance of getting an eye exam. For more information go to TheVisionCouncil.org.