Best friend remembers hero killed in STEM shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- He's the teenager people all around the nation are talking about -- the Highlands Ranch Hero: Kendrick Castillo.

Castillo died while rushing at the shooter. And his best friend tells us now the world knows what he knew all along.

“Kendrick really was as many people say, the nicest person you'd meet. He always had a plan, he didn't write it down but he always had a plan,” Charles Burroughs says of Castillo.

Burroughs says he wasn't surprised to hear what would happen the afternoon of May 7th.

“I ate lunch in his Jeep with Kendrick and Lucas, and then we walked in, we said, see ya later,” says Burroughs.

That was the last thing Charles said to his best friend.

“When I found out and when my other friends found out, we knew that that is what he would do. And we didn't know he was dead at the time, when they said one person was dead that it may have been him.”

It was thirty minutes later, when Burroughs heard about Kendrick's final plan.

“He didn't hesitate, he was the one that took down the shooter. He was able to push his arm away to aim it away from people. “

Charles didn't learn about those heroics until later. In fact, after not finding Kendrick at the rec center, he went to the hospital next. “The crisis person came over and said that he didn't make it, and i think that i was the first person there, so i was the first one that found out. I didn't really know how else to feel except sad.”

“It really means a lot that he did basically save me and the whole school. I know the police got there in two minutes but you don't know how much they could've done in two minutes,” says Burroughs

Charles says he's made a promise to himself- and to Kendrick-- that the memories he had of his best friend, will stay more vivid in his mind than the tragic way he died. “As my dad said, i pick good friends. And i wish he was still here...and I wish he didn't have to be the ones to save us all.”

Charles says he's going to live on Kendrick's legacy by being there to support their friends and Kendrick's parents through this tragedy.