× Authorities move 55 migrants to Denver from crowded border shelters

DENVER — U.S. authorities moved a group of migrants to Colorado in order to alleviate the strain on overwhelmed shelters along the border.

A group of 55 arrived in Denver by bus late Sunday, according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He said in a statement that the migrants are “seeking refuge from violence from their home countries.”

They were bused north with the help of the New Mexico governor’s office to help crowded shelters in El Paso and neighboring Las Cruces, New Mexico, where one shelter reported running low on food.

Two nonprofits in Denver – American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and Casa de Paz – are coordinating with faith communities on temporarily housing the 55 people, according to the city.

Denver “did not have a role in coordinating or funding this effort,” City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson said.

Hancock – who is facing a runoff election next month against Jamie Giellis – voiced his support for the migrants and groups helping them.

Authorities are also using planes to move migrants from the border to other places in the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has scheduled daily flights out of Texas’ Rio Grande Valley at least through Tuesday for some migrants.

The flights aim to ensure adults don’t slip through the cracks as agents scramble to process the increasing number of families crossing the border.