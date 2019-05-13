Asylum seekers make stop in Denver on journey to relatives’ homes

A total of 55 immigrants seeking asylum arrived in Denver early Monday morning.

They were brought here from El Paso this morning where over crowded conditions forced government officials to ship them out.

They have been disbursed to sanctuaries across the city.

At the Denver Community Church, immigrants seeking asylum began pouring in at 2 a.m.

They came from shelters that became overcrowded and could no longer handle them.

Others were taken the First Unitarian Society Church, a sanctuary for immigrants.

Another group was taken to yet another church off South Colorado Boulevard.

American Friends Service Committee attorney Jennifer Piper said, “The three congregations that stepped forward to support this effort actually support lots of other vulnerable communities, the homeless and were able to respond quickly.”

The asylum seekers arrived on a day when activists blasted Gov. Jared Polis, saying he turned his back on the community by supporting ICE’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

With problems persisting along the border, FOX31 is told more asylum seekers could be headed to Denver in the weeks and months to come.

We tried to reach out to Gov. Polis’ office for a response but so far we’ve not heard back from him.

Meantime, the 55 immigrants who arrived overnight should be leaving Denver Tuesday.

They’ll head to relatives’ homes across the country as they wait for court proceedings.