Warm, sunny Sunday followed by hot week ahead

We have had a big variety of weather for Mother's Days in Denver the past few years. Back in 2015 it snowed .5 inches in Denver on Mother's Day. This year we are going to see dry and warm weather with sunny skies.

Here's the hour-by-hour planner for Sunday in Denver. If you are thinking of planting, it would be a great day to do so with mild temperatures expected for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will continue to heat up with shower and storm chances returning on Monday and lasting into next weekend. High temperatures have potential to hit the 80s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

