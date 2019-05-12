× Unseasonably warm week ahead offers few afternoon storms

After some spectacular weather for Mother’s Day, temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-40s overnight under a mostly clear sky. Expect a light breeze through the overnight hours, with gusts up to 15 miles per hour across the Front Range.

Things are heating up across the state through the upcoming work week all thanks to a large ridge of high pressure. Starting on Monday, temperatures will jump into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have a 10% chance of a shower or two to develop across the northern Front Range, primarily during the afternoon hours.

We’ll copy-and-paste this forecast with a 10% chance of rain through Thursday. Highs will continue to build, reaching the mid-to-lower 80s by Wednesday. The overall severe weather risk with these storms will stay low, with gusty winds and frequent lightning the main concern.

Our ridge of high pressure will start to break down by Friday. This will usher in a slightly higher chance of storms during the afternoon hours both Friday and Saturday. Our temperatures will start to dip as well heading into the upcoming weekend, with highs back into the 60s.

