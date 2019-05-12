× Rep. Rochelle Galindo resigning over unknown allegations

WELD COUNTY — Rep. Rochelle Galindo announced Sunday she is resigning, effective immediately.

In a statement posted to her Facebook account, Galindo says:

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as the Representative for State House District 50. I have served my community to the best of my ability have given a voice for the underrepresented. With that, it is with great sadness that I announce that I will be resigning my seat as the Representative for State House District 50 effective immediately.

“The allegations against me are false. That said, they will make my fight against the pending recall effort untenable. I will not put my constituents through what will surely be a recall campaign based on political smear tactics and false allegations. Instead, I will resign my seat as the elected representative of House District 50, effective immediately.”

It remains unclear what the allegations are.

Galindo has been facing a recall over her vote on SB 181.