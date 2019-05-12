Littleton Church hosts fun family event for STEM students and parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The community continues to show its support for STEM School.

On Sunday, Mile High Calvary hosted what they called a “community rally.”

The family-friendly event had free food, fun games, and lots of laughs: the makings of a great Mother’s Day.

“The kids are getting to play and have fun. That’s great—it’s a good distraction,” said Shannon Owens.

It was a complete 180 from just five days ago—which Shannon and her husband, Billy, describe as the worst day of their lives.

Two of their children go to STEM School.

“Getting that phone call is something you don’t ever want to get from your child. My 6th grader was really close to the action and was texting me while everything was going on.”

On Sunday, the STEM strong family was able to breathe a little easier.

“It’s a little sense of normalcy for them,” said Shannon. “And for the adults, too,” added Billy.

That’s the idea behind this community event.

“Really just kind of allow the weight of everything that has happened in the last week to just subside for a little while and have some fun,” explained Mile High Calvary Senior Pastor Fernando Ortiz.

For those who needed to talk, though—Ortiz says 30 people were on hand for biblical counseling.

“The bible says to weep with those weep. We want to weep with those who weep and minister to them and love them. Sometimes just talking can help quite a bit,” said Ortiz.

Others were able to show support simply by showing up.

“We’re mourning, but there’s also an opportunity for people to come together and support one another—to show that they care,” said Melody Matthews, who lives in Highlands Ranch.

That’s something STEM students—like Makayla Johnson—took notice of.

“It feels like everything’s okay and we’re going to get through this,” Johnson told Fox31.

The event was a departure from Shannon Owens’ typical Mother’s Day.

She says, this year, that’s a good thing.

“Usually I want to be able to sleep in and do something by myself—have a little alone time. And this Mother’s Day, I cancelled all of that. I wanted to be with my family and kids—and just spend time together.”

“I’m definitely one of the lucky ones who gets to hold their babies today. The Castillo family is not as lucky. They don’t have their son today,” she added.

Donations were also collected on site for Kendrick Castillo’s family, as well as other students who were injured during the shooting.

Food trucks donated their services, free of charge, for the event.