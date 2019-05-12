Knights of Columbus to assist with burial of Kendrick Castillo

When Kendrick Castillo is laid to rest, the Knights of Columbus will also be by his side.

Kendrick and his father spent 2,600 hours – in a short period of time – performing community service with the organization.

The Catholic Organization will now help with funeral expenses, food during services and burial logistics.

The Knights are offering their services to the Castillo family, since Kendrick was one of them.

Many of the logistics are still being planned, and the Knights say they are ready to help.

Knight District Deputy Bernie Kuta said, “When I heard Kendrick was killed and that his dad was a Knight, it came closer to home.”

The Knights of Columbus has been helping families in need since the late 1800’s.

You may have seen them at Catholic Events wearing brightly colored capes and feathered hats.

When news broke of Kendrick’s death, Colorado Knights knew they had to be there.

Knight State Warden Marc Solome said, “It’s heartbreaking. You can’t but your heart to bleed. I have two kids of my own and I can’t imagine what the loss would be like.”

Kendrick’s father is a member of Council 4844 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in SW Denver.

Council 4844 Grand Knight Joseph Nguyen said, Kendrick and his father often helped with the Food Bank of the Rockies and A Peach sale which raised money for charitable organizations.

Nguyen said, the father and son team were “always there.”

Knights from across the state have been asked to contribute to Castillo Fund to help pay for the funeral expenses.

They will also provide food and manpower for the services.

The Knights tell me Kendrick is not posthumously being made a member of the Knights of Columbus.